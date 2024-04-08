Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were able to follow a Peugeot 208 in their unmarked vehicle after it had earlier failed to stop.

Police said the driver stopped in First Avenue in Hove then attempted to run into a property, but he was quickly detained at 11.55pm on March 31.

Sussex Police said he was searched and found in possession of class A and B drugs.

Drugs and cash were seized after a vehicle driver failed to stop for police in East Sussex, police have reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said detectives later attended an address to make further arrests and would later seize drugs paraphernalia, mobile phones and thousands of pounds in cash .

Four other men were also arrested, Sussex Police added.

Police said the vehicle was seized by officers during the investigation.

Sussex Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, driving without valid insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and failing to stop for police.

Meanwhile a 26-year-old man from Romford, a 22-year-old man from Cardiff, a 19-year-old man from Brighton, and a 25-year-old man from Ashington in Tyne and Wear, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, police added.

Sussex Police said all the suspected have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This is another example of our proactive work to support colleagues across the force.