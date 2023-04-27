Edit Account-Sign Out
Drugs and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds seized from suspected organised crime group operating in Sussex

Drugs and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds have been seized from a suspected organised crime group operating in Sussex, police have confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Sussex Police said officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address north of Crawley on Saturday, April 8.

Police said they gained entry to the property, where they found two men attempting to escape via the rear of the property, but they were stopped by TEU officers and by the determination of PD Tsar, a three-year-old German Shepherd.

Meanwhile one man was attempting to flush class A drugs down the toilet, and another man was pretending to be asleep, Sussex Police added.

Drugs and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds have been seized from a suspected organised crime group operating in Sussex, police have confirmed. Pictures courtesy of Sussex PoliceDrugs and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds have been seized from a suspected organised crime group operating in Sussex, police have confirmed. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police
Four arrests were made, and a search of the premises revealed a large quantity of cocaine in individual wraps and in a block, and a large quantity of cannabis, police confirmed.

Police also found cash worth thousands of pounds in carrier bags thanks to the help of PD Paddy who sniffed out hidden packages inside the property.

West Sussex local policing Superintendent Nicholas Dias said: “The officers involved in this operation have shown great teamwork to prevent drugs suspects operating in Crawley.

“We are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs and the associated criminality which cause so much harm in our communities.

Sussex Police said officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address north of Crawley on Saturday, April 8.Sussex Police said officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address north of Crawley on Saturday, April 8.
“The value of the drugs and cash found shows the scale of the suspected crime group, so we are pleased to have achieved such a positive result.

“We continue to encourage the public to report suspected drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour to us on the Sussex Police website.”

Three men aged 29, 24, and 23 were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, and concealing, disguising or converting criminal property, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said a fourth man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Police said they gained entry to the property, where they found two men attempting to escape via the rear of the property, but they were stopped by TEU officers and by the determination of PD Tsar, a three-year-old German ShepherdPolice said they gained entry to the property, where they found two men attempting to escape via the rear of the property, but they were stopped by TEU officers and by the determination of PD Tsar, a three-year-old German Shepherd
All four were bailed, pending further investigation.