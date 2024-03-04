Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During a patrol, officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) were ‘alerted to a suspicious Volvo’, which had been seen driving in Lewes Road on February 21.

"The officers in unmarked vehicles found the Volvo outside an address in Richmond Heights in the Hanover area of the city,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"The driver, a 33-year-old man from Hove, was arrested, and a quantity of drugs and cash were found inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle and the home address, police officers found a large quantity of cannabis and other suspected class A drugs, as well as a large amount of cash worth thousands of pounds. These were all seized as part of the investigation. Photo: Sussex Police

"He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon, and drug-driving.”

Officers then attended the suspect’s home address in Hove to ‘complete a further search’ – and a ‘large quantity of cannabis’ was found.

“A 34-year-old woman was then arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon,” the police spokesperson added.

Police said both suspects have been bailed, ‘pending further enquiries’.

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Officers were alerted to the suspicious vehicle which had been linked to drug dealing in the city.

“After searching the vehicle and the home address we found a large quantity of cannabis and other suspected class A drugs, and a large amount of cash worth thousands of pounds. These were all seized as part of the investigation.