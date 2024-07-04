East Sussex fireworks factory explosion: father and son jailed for manslaughter have appeal against convictions dismissed
On December 16, 2009, Martin Winter and his son Nathan Winter received prison sentences for the manslaughter of two members of East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
Retained firefighter Geoff Wicker, 49, and support officer Brian Wembridge, 63, died in a blast at Festival Fireworks UK Ltd, Marlie Farm, Shortgate, in December 2006.
Martin Winter, 52 at the time of the trial, received a seven-year jail sentence and Nathan Winter, then 25, was sentenced to five years.
After a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Martin and Nathan Winter were found to be ‘grossly negligent’ because they knew an unlicensed metal container packed with fireworks could explode if a fire broke out.
The pair recently challenged their convictions at the Court of Appeal. But the BBC reported this week that three judges had dismissed the appeals in a ruling on Tuesday, July 2.