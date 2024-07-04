Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father and son who were jailed in 2009 following a fireworks factory explosion have had their appeal against their convictions dismissed.

On December 16, 2009, Martin Winter and his son Nathan Winter received prison sentences for the manslaughter of two members of East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Retained firefighter Geoff Wicker, 49, and support officer Brian Wembridge, 63, died in a blast at Festival Fireworks UK Ltd, Marlie Farm, Shortgate, in December 2006.

Martin Winter, 52 at the time of the trial, received a seven-year jail sentence and Nathan Winter, then 25, was sentenced to five years.

The scene of the fire at Marlie Farm in December 2006

After a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Martin and Nathan Winter were found to be ‘grossly negligent’ because they knew an unlicensed metal container packed with fireworks could explode if a fire broke out.