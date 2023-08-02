BREAKING
East Sussex football club's clubhouse destroyed by vandals

Police are investigating a burglary that took place at Seaford Football Club clubhouse on Sunday night (July 30).
By frankie elliott
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 08:05 BST

The clubhouse at The Crouch, Bramber Lane, was broken into around 9.20pm and items stolen from inside, police said.

The football club tweeted photos of the vandalism, with the caption: “Yet again we’ve been a victim of crime, vandalism, breaking and entering along with theft and our volunteers are left to pick up the pieces!”

Police say enquires are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 355 of 31/07.

Seaford Town are currently a Southern Combination Division One side and will begin their 2023/2024 this Saturday (August 5) at home to Alfold.