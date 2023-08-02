Police are investigating a burglary that took place at Seaford Football Club clubhouse on Sunday night (July 30).

The clubhouse at The Crouch, Bramber Lane, was broken into around 9.20pm and items stolen from inside, police said.

The football club tweeted photos of the vandalism, with the caption: “Yet again we’ve been a victim of crime, vandalism, breaking and entering along with theft and our volunteers are left to pick up the pieces!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say enquires are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 355 of 31/07.