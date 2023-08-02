The clubhouse at The Crouch, Bramber Lane, was broken into around 9.20pm and items stolen from inside, police said.
The football club tweeted photos of the vandalism, with the caption: “Yet again we’ve been a victim of crime, vandalism, breaking and entering along with theft and our volunteers are left to pick up the pieces!”
Police say enquires are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 355 of 31/07.
Seaford Town are currently a Southern Combination Division One side and will begin their 2023/2024 this Saturday (August 5) at home to Alfold.