Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the burglary at The Old Ship Hotel on Kings Road in Brighton.

"It is reported a man entered a hotel room and stole a bracelet worth hundreds of pounds on January 27, between 6pm and 7pm,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can help with their enquires.