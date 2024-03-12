East Sussex hotel burglary: Bracelet stolen from room
An investigation is underway after a bracelet was stolen from a hotel room in East Sussex.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the burglary at The Old Ship Hotel on Kings Road in Brighton.
"It is reported a man entered a hotel room and stole a bracelet worth hundreds of pounds on January 27, between 6pm and 7pm,” a police spokesperson said.
"Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can help with their enquires.
“If you recognise him, witnessed the incident, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 430 of 28/01.”