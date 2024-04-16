Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benjamin Holt, 42, of East Sussex, is among three men charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, police reported.

Mohamoud Mahamoud, 29, of West Drayton, Greater London, and Adam Vorster, 41, of Birmingham, were also charged, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police confirmed.

“It comes after police stopped two vehicles that were involved in an exchange in Birmingham on Wednesday (10 April),” the spokesperson added.

A man from East Sussex has been charged after police discovered a stash of cocaine worth £10 million. Photo: Police

"We recovered 102-kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £10,000,000.

“Officers from the regional organised crime unit (ROCU) have been proactively targeting serious crime in Staffordshire, the West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia as part of a continued crackdown called Operation Target.