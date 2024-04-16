East Sussex man charged after £10 million cocaine stash discovered
Benjamin Holt, 42, of East Sussex, is among three men charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, police reported.
Mohamoud Mahamoud, 29, of West Drayton, Greater London, and Adam Vorster, 41, of Birmingham, were also charged, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police confirmed.
“It comes after police stopped two vehicles that were involved in an exchange in Birmingham on Wednesday (10 April),” the spokesperson added.
"We recovered 102-kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £10,000,000.
“Officers from the regional organised crime unit (ROCU) have been proactively targeting serious crime in Staffordshire, the West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia as part of a continued crackdown called Operation Target.
“We are continuing to disrupt those who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.”