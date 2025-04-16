Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An East Sussex man has appeared in court accused of sexual offences against a young girl, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Shaun Gannon, 68, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 2.

A police spokesperson said: “Shaun Gannon, of an address in Crowhurst, was charged with three counts of sexual assault by touching of a girl under the age of 13, and two counts of making a photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.

“He has been bailed to appear before a Crown Court in Sussex on April 30 to answer the charges.”