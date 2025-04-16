East Sussex man charged with sexual offences against child
An East Sussex man has appeared in court accused of sexual offences against a young girl, police said.
Sussex Police said Shaun Gannon, 68, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 2.
A police spokesperson said: “Shaun Gannon, of an address in Crowhurst, was charged with three counts of sexual assault by touching of a girl under the age of 13, and two counts of making a photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.
“He has been bailed to appear before a Crown Court in Sussex on April 30 to answer the charges.”