Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted East Sussex man.

Sussex Police said officers want to locate Adam Charlton who is wanted for failure to attend court.

The 19-year-old is also wanted in connection with an offence in the Hastings area in February 2022, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton, formerly of Goddens Gill, Northiam, near Rye, is believed to have connections to the Rye and Winchelsea area, police added.

Adam Charlton. Picture: Sussex Police

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.