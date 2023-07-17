Sussex Police said officers want to locate Adam Charlton who is wanted for failure to attend court.
The 19-year-old is also wanted in connection with an offence in the Hastings area in February 2022, police said.
Charlton, formerly of Goddens Gill, Northiam, near Rye, is believed to have connections to the Rye and Winchelsea area, police added.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call Sussex Police on 101 or report on the force website, and quote serial 79 of 26/02.”