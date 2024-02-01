Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action took place between 22 and 28 January.

In Sussex, officers used the week of action as an opportunity to build on the work they do 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - engaging with the public, deterring and identifying crime, and taking action against issues affecting the lives of people living and working in our districts.

In East Sussex, Hastings’ Neighbourhood Policing Team launched two new operations in the town, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) and drug-related crime.

Eastbourne welcomed the Night Safety Marshals on Friday, 26 January, a new team that work with police and partners to help keep people safe while on a night out. Picture: Sussex Police

Operation Baird, covering the Brendon Rise and Broomsgrove Estate area, looks to deal with the theft and illegal use of motorcycles, drug use and supply, exploitation of young people into organised crime groups, and cuckooing. Meanwhile in the town centre, Operation Castle focusses on addressing shoplifting and business burglary.

The operations are three-fold, consisting of dedicated Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) and Police Constable (PC) foot patrols, operational activity such as warrants and cuckooing checks, and long-term regeneration work with partners.

On Tuesday, January 23 officers conducted eight simultaneous warrants in the Brendon Rise area to tackle an identified county drug line linked to significant harm and related ASB.

Officers made six arrests in relation to the supply of drugs, assault, cuckooing, and modern-day slavery offences, and seized over £15,000 of cash, two gas powered firearms, and a significant quantity of uncut cocaine and heroin. Three dogs were also seized under the dangerous dogs act and are being housed in a secure kennelling facility.

As part of a nationwide dedicated week of action, East Sussex Police Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been working hard to keep communities safe. Picture: Sussex Police

Eastbourne welcomed the Night Safety Marshals on Friday, 26 January, a new team that work with police and partners to help keep people safe while on a night out.

The marshals are highly trained in identifying and helping vulnerable people and provide an extra level of support on top of the work already being done by Sussex Police and partner agencies in the night-time economy.

From 8pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday nights, the marshals patrol areas of Eastbourne town centre, providing support to police and key partners such as Street Pastors, Security Industry Authority (SIA) door staff at licensed premises, and members of the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP).

These initiatives complement the work that neighbourhood policing teams carry out every single day of the year.

On Monday 22 January, officers were called to a report of suspected cuckooing in Hailsham.

A search of the property found Class A and B drugs, weapons including a machete and sword, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and has been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

Officers continue to complete cuckooing checks and specialist officers will continue to support the victim.

Whilst on plain-clothed patrol on Thursday 25 January in Eastbourne, neighbourhood enforcement officers (NET) witnessed a suspected drug deal.

Working with the NET officers, local police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A search of his property found Class A drugs, a knife, and drug paraphernalia.

He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

These arrests were in addition to a wide range of engagement activity and community policing across the division.

Neighbourhood police officers visited schools, religious groups, care homes, charities, community meetings with local partners, and more, to provide education and updates on local activity, and listen to any concerns.