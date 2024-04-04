Sussex Police said on Tuesday evening (April 2) that five men had been arrested following ‘reports of an altercation’ between a group of people in Station Road, Portslade. Two people were said to be in a ‘critical condition’ in hospital in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

In an update on Wednesday, police said detectives have arrested a further three men in connection with the incident, which happened around 2.15pm.

The latest development in the case is that six men have appeared in court – and two have been released on police bail. Another 24-year-old man has been arrested by detectives.

“Six men appeared in Brighton Magistrates' Court today (April 4) after a violent altercation in Portslade,” a police spokesperson said.

"Emergency services were called to Station Road, Portslade on Tuesday afternoon (April 2) to reports of a fight with weapons.

“Kosar Banaee, 19, of Elm Grove, Brighton, has been charged with violent disorder and remanded in custody.

“Hogr Banaee, 23, of Roman Road, Hove, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody.

“Kozheen Banaee, 23, of Montpelier Road, Brighton, has been charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded in custody.

“Ali Husseini, 19, of Dyke Road, Brighton, has been charged with violent disorder and bailed with strict conditions.

“Ayob Mohammed, 20, of Western Road, Brighton, has been charged with violent disorder and remanded in custody.

“Sardam Qadir, 30 of Blacksail Walk, Oldham, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and bailed with strict conditions.”

The six men are due to next appear at court on May 2, police said.

The spokesperson added: “A 21-year-old from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 29-year-old from Worthing who was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent have been bailed while enquiries continue.

“A further 24-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested today (April 4) on suspicion of violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent.

“We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.”

If you have information that could aid the investigation, or footage of the incident, the police ‘urge you to come forward and make a report’.

You can contact the police by using an online reporting form or by calling 101, quoting Operation Linden.

1 . Fight leaves two people in 'critical condition' A major police investigation is underway after a ‘fight’ in Portslade left two people in hospital in a ‘critical condition’. Five men have been arrested Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Fight leaves two people in 'critical condition' A major police investigation is underway after a ‘fight’ in Portslade left two people in hospital in a ‘critical condition’. Five men have been arrested Photo: Sussex News and Pictures