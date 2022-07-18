Police said they were aware of a video showing ‘an interaction between police officers and a detained man on a bus’.
A police spokesperson said: “At about 9.40pm on July 16, we received a report about an abusive passenger on a bus who refused to pay a fare or to leave the bus.
“When officers arrived, the man continued to be abusive towards other passengers and officers. He was detained and restrained inside the bus and was warned by officers about assaulting them.
“He was removed from the bus and has been charged with assaulting a police officer and with using threatening or abusive behaviour which could cause harassment, alarm, or distress.”
Police said the Professional Standards Department are reviewing the officers’ actions and footage, which includes bodyworn video recorded by officers.
Witnesses can contact police, quoting serial 1538 of 16/07.