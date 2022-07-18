Police said they were aware of a video showing ‘an interaction between police officers and a detained man on a bus’.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 9.40pm on July 16, we received a report about an abusive passenger on a bus who refused to pay a fare or to leave the bus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When officers arrived, the man continued to be abusive towards other passengers and officers. He was detained and restrained inside the bus and was warned by officers about assaulting them.

Sussex Police said they are aware of a video that shows an interaction between police officers and a detained man on a bus in Eastbourne

“He was removed from the bus and has been charged with assaulting a police officer and with using threatening or abusive behaviour which could cause harassment, alarm, or distress.”

Police said the Professional Standards Department are reviewing the officers’ actions and footage, which includes bodyworn video recorded by officers.