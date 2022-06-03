Eastbourne arrests after man seriously assaulted in late-night Hailsham attack

Police were called to a report of a fight in the vicinity of St Mary’s Avenue at around 9.10pm.

A young man sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

Police said two 18-year-old men from Eastbourne were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

Both remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Caroline Williams said: “This incident remains under investigation and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area.

“It is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses, or anybody who has any information which could help with our investigation. Contact police on 101, quoting serial 1428 of 02/06.”

1. JPEHnews-03-06-22-Hailsham -Marshfoot-lane-Stabbing11-SSXupload.jpg Police and emergency services at the scene in Hailsham last night. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

2. JPEHnews-03-06-22-Hailsham -Marshfoot-lane-Stabbing7-SSXupload.jpg Police and emergency services at the scene in Hailsham last night. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

3. JPEHnews-03-06-22-Hailsham -Marshfoot-lane-Stabbing12-SSXupload.jpg Police and emergency services at the scene in Hailsham last night. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

4. JPEHnews-03-06-22-Hailsham -Marshfoot-lane-Stabbing6-SSXupload.jpg Police and emergency services at the scene in Hailsham last night. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales