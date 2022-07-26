Eastbourne benefits from £1.5m funding for safer streets

Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Sussex, has been awarded £1.5 million from the Home Office under the latest round of Safer Streets funding.

Two successful bids were made by PCC Bourne to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the bids will focus on developing safe spaces and community activities in Eastbourne town centre, as well as an overall youth outreach initiative in East Sussex.

£1.5m funding for safer streets

There will also be taxi marshal and street pastor schemes introduced to the town.

She said: “This is marvellous news for Sussex. Tackling neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls are top priorities for residents, Sussex Police and our partners.

“The main thrust of our two bids was to provide dedicated resources to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence, particularly against women and girls. We have responded to community concerns which I hear about through my regular focus groups and online consultations.

“I am absolutely delighted that we can now embark on another round of ground-breaking work, building on what was started with earlier Safer Streets funding for our county.

“There is a strong focus on town centre spaces where people feel most vulnerable and where much of the reported anti-social behaviour takes place. Importantly, the impact of the new projects should become immediately visible in the night time economy where it’s vital for residents, workers and visitors to feel safe and protected.