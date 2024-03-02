Police said emergency services were called to Friday Street in the early hours of this morning (March 2) to a report of a car having collided with a pedestrian.

Sussex Police said the vehicle left the scene of the incident without stopping, and an investigation has been launched.

An air ambulance also attended the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Friday Street in Eastbourne shortly after midnight on Saturday (2 March) to a report of a car having collided with a pedestrian.

“A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The vehicle left the scene without stopping and an investigation is ongoing to identify and locate those involved.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 005 of 02/03.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

