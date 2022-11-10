Peter Pollard, of Barcombe Close, initially pleaded not guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin, but changed his plea to guilty during his trial at Hove Crown Court, police said.

On November 3 the 49-year-old was sentenced to 38 months in prison for the cocaine and heroin charges, with an additional three-month sentence for the cannabis to run consecutively - taking his total to 41 months in prison.

According to police, Pollard was arrested on September 9 last year in Langney Road following complaints of anti-social behaviour in the area. Officers found Pollard making an exchange with another man and he was searched where cocaine and heroin were found on him as well as £400. A set of scales and a craft knife were also found in his car, which were seized along with the drugs. Police say Pollard was interviewed and released under investigation.

On June 11 this year, while already charged with the above, Pollard was arrested again for possession with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody and a further charge was added to the trial, which did not conclude due to Pollard changing his plea to guilty.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Peter Pollard was found in possession of Class A drugs that he intended to sell on into our communities. The quick thinking of our officers who responded to a report of anti-social behaviour has led to another drug dealer being removed from our streets.

“We remain committed to protecting the people of Sussex from the harm that drugs can cause and working with our partners and other external agencies to stop the supply of drugs into our communities whilst trying to help vulnerable users, offering support as well as enforcement of the law.”

Information regarding drugs can be reported to Sussex Police anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.