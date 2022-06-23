Eastbourne drug dealer jailed for supplying to 'vulnerable users'

Jordan Catt, unemployed and 27, operated the ‘CJ’ telephone line in the town to supply class A drugs between September 2021 and February 2022, police say.

According to police, he was arrested at an address in Pevensey Road on February 10. Officers found evidence from the phones seized – including burner phones – which proved he was the person operating the CJ line.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police, Surrey Police and the Metropolitan Police worked as part of a joint investigation called Operation Orochi and Operation Centurion, with the objective of disrupting ‘county lines’ drug dealing in Sussex.

Eastbourne drug dealer jailed (Photo from Sussex Police)

Police say the investigation showed how burner phones had sent bulk marketing messages to potential drug-using customers in Eastbourne.

Their investigation also revealed how Catt, of Park Croft in Polegate, had used the burner phones to make personal calls to his dentist, vets, and to taxi firms.

At Lewes Crown Court, Catt pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of a class A drug, namely heroin.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, police say.

Detective constable Glen Saunders said, “We are pleased with the outcome of this case. Through our join work to investigate Catt, we have disrupted the supply of class A drugs in Eastbourne.

“Catt was dealing heroin over a considerable period, and was supplying to vulnerable users in the town.

“This outcome demonstrates our determination to catch offenders dealing drugs which cause so much harm to our communities.

"Anyone who has concerns about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and crime in their community should report it to us online or call 101."