Eastbourne man, 22, sentenced for animal cruelty

According to police, officers attended a property in Windmill Hill, Polegate, on January 23 and found a wild goldfinch locked in a cage.

The RSPCA attended and took the goldfinch into its care but it sadly died 10 days later due to the distress it suffered being taken from its natural habitat and caged, police say.

Tyler Earwaker was arrested on suspicion of possessing a wild bird contrary to the Wildlife and Countryside Act. After being interviewed by officers from the Rural Crime Team, he was charged and pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 10.

Earwaker, of Beatty Road in Eastbourne, was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs, and given a Community Protection Warning that instructs him not to trespass on any private land without the landowner’s written permission.

Police say he was also banned for life from dealing in, keeping, transporting or arranging transport for any type of bird or wildfowl.

Rural Crime Team PC Carlo Leone said: “The trade in wild songbirds such as this is a cruel one. Removing a wild bird from its natural habitat and placing it in a tiny cage for a person’s own amusement can cause the birds to suffer immeasurably, as happened in this case.

“We take offences against all animals incredibly seriously, and will not tolerate any behaviour which causes distress or harm to wildlife.”