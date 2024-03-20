Eastbourne man arrested following imitation firearm incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 9.20pm on Thursday, March 14, it was reported to officers that a person was in possession of a firearm at Cineworld in The Beacon, Terminus Road.
Armed officers responded to the scene to minimise the threat to the public and it was discovered that the weapons were fake, police added.
Clarence Jarquin, 45, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne was arrested and later charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and obstructing an officer from performing their duty.
He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at a court to be fixed on Monday, 15 April.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1397 of 15/03.