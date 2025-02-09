Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Hazelwood Avenue at around 1.25pm to reports of a man having sustained serious injuries.

He was then airlifted to hospital, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a suspected stabbing in Eastbourne on Sunday (February 9).

“A 57-year-old local man was airlifted to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

“A 58-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.”

Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and the victim is now in the care of health professionals in a stable condition.

“We have a suspect in custody, who is known to the victim, and we are working hard to understand the full details of what has taken place.

"There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing and I would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.

“Anyone who can assist with the investigation, for example with information or relevant video footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Fordwich.”

1 . EASTBOURNE 8.jpg Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . EASTBOURNE 7.jpg Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . EASTBOURNE 5.jpg Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures