Emergency services were called following a two car collision on Wallsend Road in Pevensey Bay on Saturday, April 20.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a road traffic collision between two vehicles in Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay yesterday (April 20) at around 6pm.

“The ambulance service treated a person at the scene for minor injuries.

“Following the incident, a man in his 20’s from Eastbourne was arrested in a nearby road on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink.

“He has been transported to custody and enquiries are underway.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage that could aid the investigation, we urge you to make a report.

“You can contact us by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 1013 of 20/04.”

1 . Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink following collision Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink following collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink following collision Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink following collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink following collision Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and for driving whilst unfit through drink following collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures