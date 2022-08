Conor Attridge, 29 and of Pevensey Road, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 21 charged with trespassing on a protected site.

On May 29 he was arrested for trespassing at Buckingham Palace’s Royal Mews, contrary to section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

Attridge was given conditional bail and the case was adjourned.

Eastbourne man in court for Buckingham Palace trespassing (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

A case management hearing will take place on September 1.