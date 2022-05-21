They said they have also seized three e-scooters.

Eastbourne police posted the update on their official Facebook page on Friday, May 20.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have also issued 6 section 59 notices, (careless and inconsiderate driving and prohibition of off-road driving) and prosecuted 11 others for driving/vehicle related offences, as part of our continued enforcement and education patrols under Operation Downsway.

Eastbourne Police said they have arrested 13 drink/drug drivers since April

“Local officers in Eastbourne also held a community engagement event at Beachy Head again last weekend, to speak drivers and riders in the area, and to raise awareness of the #Fatal5 driving offences.”

The fatal 5 driving offences are: excessive speed, drink and drug driving, distracted driving including mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless driving.

These are the five most common causes of fatal collisions every year.

Eastbourne Police said that 46 people were killed and 934 people were seriously injured on Sussex roads last year.

Sergeant Munro for Eastbourne said: “Each year as the weather improves, we see a surge in the number of vehicles driving anti-socially around Eastbourne and Beachy Head.

“We are making an appeal to these drivers to stop this kind of anti-social behaviour; and think about the people they are affecting, as well as the potential repercussions their actions can have.

“These patrols continue, and we are reminding drivers around the area to please act responsibly, or you may risk having your car taken away, or worse.

“A split second of inattention or poor driving can change lives forever.”

Sussex Police launched its spring-summer Operation Downsway campaign in April.

This has seen officers providing a high visibility presence across anti-social driving hot spots in and around Eastbourne.

Police said they have spoken to drivers and residents by Beachy Head, a known area for anti-social driving, to gain a better understanding of local concerns.

Residents have been urged to report anti-social driving and speeding to police via the Operation Crackdown website, by contacting the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership or by calling 101.