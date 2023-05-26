Eastbourne Police make 15 arrests in one week for multiple offences across the district

Eastbourne Police have made 15 arrests for multiple offences over the past week as officers continue their patrols throughout the district.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “As we head into the long weekend, the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority.

“Already this week over 15 arrests have been made across the Eastbourne district, for offences including, ABH, stalking, theft, theft from shop and criminal damage.

“Patrols throughout your town continue into the weekend, with passing attention to our local shops and town centre area ahead of what looks to be a sunny bank holiday weekend.

“Whilst we can not be everywhere, we could be anywhere - if you are out over the weekend and see or hear anything we need to know about, report it to us at the time by calling 101 or reporting online.