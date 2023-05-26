Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Eastbourne Police make 15 arrests in one week for multiple offences across the district

Eastbourne Police have made 15 arrests for multiple offences over the past week as officers continue their patrols throughout the district.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:36 BST

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “As we head into the long weekend, the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority.

“Already this week over 15 arrests have been made across the Eastbourne district, for offences including, ABH, stalking, theft, theft from shop and criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Patrols throughout your town continue into the weekend, with passing attention to our local shops and town centre area ahead of what looks to be a sunny bank holiday weekend.

Most Popular
Eastbourne Police have made 15 arrests for multiple offences over the past week as officers continue their patrols throughout the district.Eastbourne Police have made 15 arrests for multiple offences over the past week as officers continue their patrols throughout the district.
Eastbourne Police have made 15 arrests for multiple offences over the past week as officers continue their patrols throughout the district.

“Whilst we can not be everywhere, we could be anywhere - if you are out over the weekend and see or hear anything we need to know about, report it to us at the time by calling 101 or reporting online.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”