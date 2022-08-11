Eastbourne police sergeant dismissed for making sexual advances towards assault victim

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Rob Adams, 39, was the subject of a three-day misconduct hearing by a panel led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC) at Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes, said Sussex Police. The hearing concluded on August 3.

A police spokesperson said: “He faced allegations of breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct after he was alleged to have made sexual advances to a sexual assault victim while he was on duty in March 2014. He then went on to send her inappropriate text messages including an inappropriate photo of himself. The victim reported this in December 2020.”

The panel found the allegations against the officer proven and that this amounted to gross misconduct, police said. He was dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell from the Professional Standards Department said: "Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty. All staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and the serious consequences of any abuses of position.