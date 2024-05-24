Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are cracking down on anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne – including drug-taking, with late-night patrols in ‘hotspot areas’.

Eastbourne Police reported on social media on Thursday evening (May 23) that a ‘number’ of anti-social behaviour (ASB) reports were ‘received and responded to’ in the town in the last 24 hours.

These included environmental anti-social behaviour, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Late-night patrols in 'hot-spot' areas of ASB continue this month, with officers paying extra passing attention to areas reported by local residents.

“We understand the effects anti-social behaviour can, and does have on our communities, and continue to commit to addressing community concerns and reports.

“Areas of reported ASB, including areas reported for drug related offences continue to receive our attention, with patrols aimed at both disrupting, and identifying ASB and the individuals involved.”

Police said anti-social behaviour includes:

– Personal antisocial behaviour is when a person targets a specific individual or group;

– Nuisance antisocial behaviour is when a person causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community;

– Environmental antisocial behaviour is when a person’s actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.