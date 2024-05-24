Eastbourne sees increased police presence overnight - This is why
Eastbourne Police reported on social media on Thursday evening (May 23) that a ‘number’ of anti-social behaviour (ASB) reports were ‘received and responded to’ in the town in the last 24 hours.
These included environmental anti-social behaviour, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Late-night patrols in 'hot-spot' areas of ASB continue this month, with officers paying extra passing attention to areas reported by local residents.
“We understand the effects anti-social behaviour can, and does have on our communities, and continue to commit to addressing community concerns and reports.
“Areas of reported ASB, including areas reported for drug related offences continue to receive our attention, with patrols aimed at both disrupting, and identifying ASB and the individuals involved.”
Police said anti-social behaviour includes:
– Personal antisocial behaviour is when a person targets a specific individual or group;
– Nuisance antisocial behaviour is when a person causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community;
– Environmental antisocial behaviour is when a person’s actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.
A spokesperson added: “You can find out more on our Sussex Police website, where we also continue to encourage communities to report ASB related offences to us at the time – all reports help to direct these patrols in areas which have seen an increase in, or and increase in the reporting of ASB.”