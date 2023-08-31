Eastbourne sees reduction in crime, according to local Neighbourhood Watch group

Eastbourne has seen a dip in crime, especially where Neighbourhood Watch (NW) schemes are in place, the group has said.

On Thursday, August 31, chair of Eastbourne NW Ken Ross sent an email to residents appealing for new members.

In the email he said: “Working with the police, we now have a NW desk and computer at Grove Road Police Station. Eastbourne has seen a reduction in crime, especially where NW schemes are in place. There are over 47,000 homes across the borough of which over 13,000 are involved in some 400 NW schemes.”

Mr Ross also called for current members to contact the group so a meeting could be organised.

He added: “Volunteers to help co-ordinate the NW schemes throughout Eastbourne are always needed.

“Being one of our group doesn’t mean we ask for a massive commitment of your time, it would probably involve you participating in the committee evening meetings no more than four times a year, yet it gives the satisfaction of being a vital part of the community.

“You would be someone who rather than sitting on the sidelines complaining, can actually do something about it, contributing to the strategic development and direction of our community. We are able to help register and report on anti-social behaviour and its impact on individuals and our local community as a whole.”

