Elderly couple’s car tyres slashed in Battle

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened on February 20.
The vehicles were parked outside a property on North Trade Road, Battle, at the time.
Police said the owner of the vehicles discovered the damage at approximately 7.15am that morning.
The cost of replacing all eight tyres is estimated to be around £800.
Anyone with any information, including anyone who may have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 780 of 20/02.