Elderly couple’s car tyres slashed in Battle

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened on February 20.

The vehicles were parked outside a property on North Trade Road, Battle, at the time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the owner of the vehicles discovered the damage at approximately 7.15am that morning.

Police have lauched an appeal for information. SUS-200309-153000001

The cost of replacing all eight tyres is estimated to be around £800.