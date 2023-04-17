Edit Account-Sign Out
Elderly woman’s bank cards used 'multiple times' after thieves steal handbag from her car parked at Sainsbury’s in Crawley

An elderly woman had her bank card used ‘multiple times’ after thieves stole her handbag from a Sainsbury’s in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST

Police have now want to speak to two men (pictured) following the incident in Crawley Avenue.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men?

“We’d like to speak to them after an elderly woman’s handbag was stolen from her car parked at Sainsbury’s in Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

“Her bank cards were subsequently used multiple times.

“Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 47230007558.”

Do you recognise these men? Sussex Police would like to speak to them after an elderly woman’s handbag was stolen from her car parked at Sainsbury’s in Crawley Avenue, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceDo you recognise these men? Sussex Police would like to speak to them after an elderly woman’s handbag was stolen from her car parked at Sainsbury’s in Crawley Avenue, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
