Mid Sussex Police posted CCTV images of the individuals on their Twitter profile.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to speak to them after an elderly woman had her purse stolen whilst shopping in Card Factory in Queens Walk, East Grinstead, on 11 July.

“Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 47220126472.”

Mid Sussex Police issued these CCTV images after an elderly woman's purse was stolen East Grinstead