A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 10am on Sunday (February 27), police received a report of several electric mountain bikes being stolen from an outbuilding belonging to a business in London Road, Albourne, Hassocks.”

“It’s thought to have happened around 1.30am that morning, and possibly involved a 4x4 vehicle,” police said.

Police added that the stolen bikes are estimated to have a combined value of around £50,000.

“Officers are in contact with the victim, and ongoing enquiries are being progressed by the Criminal Investigation Department,” they said.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, or who may have captured relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

People can make a report online or call 101, quoting serial 384 of 27/02.