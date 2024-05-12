The van crashed into the wall of The Blacksmiths Arms, in Offham, at about 11.15pm last night, causing considerable damage, according to one witness. Photos sent to Sussex World show emergency services at the scene, as as well as the extensive damage done to both the van and the pub’s front porch.

According to its website, The Blacksmiths Arms dates back to the 18th century and offers guests ‘spacious 4 star bed and breakfast accommodation’, as well as a restaurant serving a variety of both English and Caribbean dishes.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the driver of the van was arrested and charged with drink-driving: “Police were called after a Ford Transit van collided with the Blacksmiths Arms pub on the A275, Offham, about 10.35pm on Saturday 11 May.

“Officers attended and the driver - Liam Torbett, 37, of Southdown Road, Newhaven - was arrested and charged with drink-driving.

“He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 30 May. A structural engineer has been called to assess the damage to the building.”

A report published on the AA Travel Planner website makes clear the incident has also affected traffic: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to emergency repairs and unsafe building on A275 both ways near The Blacksmiths Arms Pub. An earlier accident here crashed into the building. Temporary traffic lights are in place for traffic management,” it says.

