Employee stole nearly £10,000 from East Sussex luxury cake company

An employee stole nearly £10,000 from a luxury cake company he worked for.

Colin Johnson, 44, took the cash over the course of a year, a court heard.

Johnson, of Lower Road in Ashford, took the money while an employee of Chef's Pantry.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft by employee at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday.

The total sum taken was £9,767.55.

Chef's Pantry is a luxury baker of handmade cakes based in East Hoathly near Uckfield.

Johnson, who is of previous good character, will be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentence report has been drawn up.