Emsworth man jailed for sex offences carried out nearly 40 years ago on teenager

Ian Garland, of Barwell Grove, was given a prison sentence totalling two years and eight months at Salisbury Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 16), having previously being convicted of two counts of indecent assault and two counts of incitement to engage in sexual activity, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police say he will also be a registered sex offender for 10 years.

Detective constable Louise Clark of West Sussex CID said, “Garland was in his mid-twenties and living in Chichester when he met and befriended the girl, who lived nearby and was 11 years younger than him.

Salisbury Crown Court. (Photo by Ben Fishwick)

“Over a period of three years between 1982 and 1985 he clearly and systematically groomed her, taking advantage of her natural vulnerability for his own sexual gratification.

“He took her to isolated locations near the city where he assaulted her on many occasions.

“Eventually his victim managed to break the relationship. Three years ago she eventually came to us and we immediately began an investigation which resulted in Garland having no choice but to admit his terrible actions.”

