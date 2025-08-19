An arsonist who caused damage to a restaurant toilet in Haywards Heath has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Alan Burren twice entered the KFC restaurant in South Road to start a fire in separate incidents.

He also caused damage to furniture at a Premier Inn hotel in the town, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage showed the 48-year-old causing a fire in the toilets, and not doing anything to raise the alarm.

Alan Burren. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

It left a member of the public engulfed in smoke.

Detective Inspector Lee Simmonds from Crawley CID said: “Burren’s actions were extremely reckless and put lives at risk.”

At Lewes Crown Court on July 25, he admitted two arson charges and a further criminal damage charge.

Burren, formerly of America Lane, Haywards Heath, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage showed the 48-year-old causing a fire in the toilets at the KFC restaurant in South Road, and not doing anything to raise the alarm

The court was told how the first incident happened on November 3 last year, with CCTV showing him entering KFC and going straight towards the toilets.

Moments later, Burren left the restaurant, without informing staff or raising the alarm about the fire.

On January 5 this year, he caused criminal damage to a room at the Premier Inn in Perrymount Road, including using a permanent marker on mirrors and sofas, and using cutting tools on furniture.

Then on March 10 this year he entered the KFC restaurant again, starting a fire in the toilets that was discovered by a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burren left the restaurant without informing staff or raising the alarm about the fire

Officers from Mid Sussex Response completed a search of the area and found Burren near Clair Park.

Following an investigation by detectives from Crawley CID, Burren was charged with two counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, and one count criminal damage.

When arrested, Sussex Police said he was also found in possession of cocaine, and was convicted for possession of a class A drug in a separate court hearing in June.

Following the case, Det Insp Simmonds added: “Burren’s behaviour put other people at risk and caused a great deal of concern in the community after the same restaurant was damaged twice in a matter of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Burren was arrested he was found wearing the same clothes as shown on CCTV footage, and smelled of smoke.

“Detectives carried out CCTV enquiries and we were able to link him to the first arson in November last year.

“It meant the evidence against Burren was so strong that he had no choice but to plead guilty to the offences.

“We are pleased that a potentially dangerous man is now serving a custodial sentence.”