A former police officer, who worked in Sussex, has avoided jail after being sentenced for ‘extremely serious and appalling offences’.

George Voisey pleaded guilty to three offences involving indecent images of a child, according to Sussex Police.

The 24-year-old appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (July 11) for sentencing. Police said Voisey admitted one count of distributing an indecent image of a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child (Categories B and C) between June 22 and October 24, 2024, at an earlier court appearance in May.

“At sentencing on Friday, the offence of distributing an indecent image of a child was amended to making an indecent image of a child, Category A,” a police spokesperson said.

Former Sussex Police officer George Voisey, 24, has received a suspended prison sentence, after making indecent images of a child. Photo: Sussex World stock image

"He was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Voisey was given a seven-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will appear on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same period.

“He must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.”

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which directed that a local investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

Voisey was arrested and suspended from duty, police said.

Police said the investigation found that Voisey had made 12 indecent images; five of those being Category B images and seven being Category C images, which were located on his mobile phone.

"It was also heard that he had distributed a Category A video of a child via the Snapchat application,” the spokesperson for Sussex Police added.

"He was not on duty at the time of the offences.”

Police said Voisey was later charged with the offences and resigned from the force on March 1 this year.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “George Voisey has admitted and been sentenced for extremely serious and appalling offences.

“When the offender in question is in such a position of trust like Voisey, in a role that is about protecting people from harm, the gravity of the risk he posed and crimes he committed is intensified.

“Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty. Vosiey’s criminal behaviour is clearly completely out of keeping with the role that others uphold with pride, integrity and with the trust of the public whom they serve.”

Sussex Police said it will ‘conduct misconduct proceedings’, now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.