Fake taxi driver re-convicted of Brighton sex offences after appeal, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police have announced that a fake taxi driver who successfully appealed a conviction of attempting to rape one woman and sexually assaulting another has been found guilty for a second time.

Police said that in July 2023, Graham Head, 68, formerly of Coast Road in Pevensey, was given a 23-year sentence for kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration relating to two victims in Brighton and Hove.

But police said that in November, 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction following a complaint from Head relating to the Judge who presided over the original trial.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A retrial date was set and, on Thursday (19 June), a new jury at Lewes Crown Court found Head guilty of all counts. He is due to appear at the same court on 25 August for sentencing.”

Detective Constable Elliott Lander from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “Graham Head has twice tried to evade justice for his despicable crimes, and now twice been convicted by separate juries.

“His refusal to accept responsibility for his offending has forced his victims to relive the traumatic attacks carried out by him. The impact on them and their families cannot be overstated, and I commend all involved for their strength and courage in such challenging circumstances.

“Head will remain in prison, as he has throughout this process, as we await resentencing.”