'Fake traders' target residents in West Sussex as police launch appeal
'Fake traders' have targeted residents in West Sussex, with the police launching an appeal for information.
Sussex Police is appealing for information ‘following a number of scams’, reported in West Sussex.
A spokesperson said: "There have been a total of 18 reports in the Worthing area and six in the Arun and Bognor area, where fake traders are charging excessive amounts of money in exchange for cleaning driveways and roofs.
“Officers have released two leaflets they believe are linked to the scams.
“If you have any information, or if this has happened to you, contact Sussex Police online or call 101.”
Make sure that the companies you are using are legitimate here.