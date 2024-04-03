'Fake traders' target residents in West Sussex as police launch appeal

'Fake traders' have targeted residents in West Sussex, with the police launching an appeal for information.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 19:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is appealing for information ‘following a number of scams’, reported in West Sussex.

A spokesperson said: "There have been a total of 18 reports in the Worthing area and six in the Arun and Bognor area, where fake traders are charging excessive amounts of money in exchange for cleaning driveways and roofs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers have released two leaflets they believe are linked to the scams.

“If you have any information, or if this has happened to you, contact Sussex Police online or call 101.”

Make sure that the companies you are using are legitimate here.