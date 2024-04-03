Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is appealing for information ‘following a number of scams’, reported in West Sussex.

A spokesperson said: "There have been a total of 18 reports in the Worthing area and six in the Arun and Bognor area, where fake traders are charging excessive amounts of money in exchange for cleaning driveways and roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers have released two leaflets they believe are linked to the scams.

“If you have any information, or if this has happened to you, contact Sussex Police online or call 101.”