Jay Abatan, a 42-year-old accountant from Eastbourne, was attacked while waiting for a taxi outside the Ocean Rooms in Brighton on January 24, 1999, in what his family believe was a ‘racially-motivated attack’.

After hitting his head on the pavement, he suffered a fractured skull and died in hospital five days later.

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jay.

But the pair were later cleared of lesser charges of affray and assault during a trial.

Yesterday’s vigil was held outside Brighton police station.

Speaking to the BBC, Jay’s brother, Michael said he believed justice for Jay was ‘just around the corner’.

He said the vigil went well and added he was ‘touched’ by support shown to him and his family.

Some of Jay’s friends also attended yesterday’s event.

Over the years since his brother’s death, Michael has criticised Sussex Police over its handling of the case, and reviews by other police forces found failings in the investigations.

He told Sussex Newspapers in 2014: “My family can no longer trust Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police said it accepted failings in the 1999 investigation but added it was ‘committed to investigating any new information’ that could result in a conviction.

In 2020, Sussex Police offered a £10,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for the death of Jay Abatan, with the force saying the case remained open.

1 . 2 Jay Abatan Vigil 2024.jpg Jay Abatan Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Jay Abatan Vigil 2024.jpg The vigil was held outside Brighton police station Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . 5 Jay Abatan Vigil 2024.jpg Jay Abatan's family and friends held the vigil outside Brighton police station on Sunday, January 28, 2024 Photo: Eddie Mitchell