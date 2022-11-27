The family of a 12-year-old boy killed in a collision in Crawley on Friday (November 25) have paid tribute to his memory.

Tyler Willis, of Arnfield Rose Crawley, was hospitalised after a collision with a car which happened when he was walking on Crawley Avenue at around 2.45pm. He tragically passed away soon afterwards.

An investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and anyone with information which might help police is asked to get in touch with officers by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Farnham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Tyler’s death, his family have released a tribute: “Our beautiful boy Tyler – he was the most caring, loving, kind boy,” they said.

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old boy from Crawley who died in a collision on Friday

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has made his family so proud; he will be loved and missed forever. Our beautiful boy, I hope you’re up high kicking that ball.“We love you more than words will ever say.

“Mummy loves you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the tribute, a fundraiser has been launched by a family friend to help give Tyler ‘the best send off’ possible.

"Tyler was one of the sweetest boys you could meet , he never had a bad bone in his body and always helped people whenever he could,” the fundraising page, which has already raised more than £10,000, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes paid to Tyler.

“I'd like to get the funds so his family can give him the best send off and one he deserves but also a gravestone so everyone that loves Tyler and has had the pleasure to meet him can visit and lay flowers as well as pay their respects for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more