Fatal collision in Newhaven: Man, 54, pronounced dead at the scene

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Seaford Road in Newhaven at around 8.40am on Friday (August 26).

Sussex Police said a 54-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the road was closed for several hours, but has now been reopened.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Newhaven in which a man died.