Fatal collision in Newhaven: Man, 54, pronounced dead at the scene
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Newhaven in which a man died.
Police said emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Seaford Road in Newhaven at around 8.40am on Friday (August 26).
Sussex Police said a 54-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police added.
Sussex Police said the road was closed for several hours, but has now been reopened.
Anybody who witnessed the incident, the circumstances leading up to it or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Op Cranmore