NationalWorldTV
Fatal incident near Hassocks: Man declared 'deceased' at the scene after 'collision with a vehicle which did not stop'

Sussex Police are appealing for any motorists who may have witnessed a fatal incident near Hassocks to come forward.
By Matt Pole
Published 24th May 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:50 BST

Police said emergency services were called to Clayton Hill outside the village on the A273 in the early hours of Thursday, May 18, over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Tragically, local man Tony Barrow, aged 64, was declared deceased at the scene, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said officers investigating the circumstances have now identified that Mr Barrow was involved in a collision with a vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

Sussex Police are appealing for any motorists who may have witnessed a fatal incident near Hassocks to come forward. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are appealing for any motorists who may have witnessed a fatal incident near Hassocks to come forward. Picture by Jon Rigby
Sussex Police are appealing for any motorists driving in the area who may have witnessed other vehicles or have dashcam footage of other vehicles to come forward.

In particular, drivers in the area between 00.15am and 00.40am.

Anyone with information is asked to email: [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Bicester.

A 59-year-old man from Hove who was arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed, pending further enquiries, police confirmed.