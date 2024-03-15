Emergency services are currently responding to a disturbance at a flat in Yew Court, Springfield Road, Crawley, which was reported shortly before 1am on Friday (March 15).

Sussex Police said residents have been evacuated from the building following a fire which is suspected to have been caused deliberately.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police added.

Sussex Police said this is an ongoing, isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the wider public. A heightened police presence is expected at this time, police added.

Sussex Police will continue to work with partners to ensure the building is safe and that residents can return to their homes as soon as possible.

Sussex Police would like to thank the public for their patience and for co-operating with officers and their partners.

