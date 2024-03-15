Fire in Crawley: Man arrested on suspicion of arson as residents are evacuated from building

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire that saw residents evacuated from a flat in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT

Emergency services are currently responding to a disturbance at a flat in Yew Court, Springfield Road, Crawley, which was reported shortly before 1am on Friday (March 15).

Sussex Police said residents have been evacuated from the building following a fire which is suspected to have been caused deliberately.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police added.

Sussex Police said this is an ongoing, isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the wider public. A heightened police presence is expected at this time, police added.

Sussex Police will continue to work with partners to ensure the building is safe and that residents can return to their homes as soon as possible.

Sussex Police would like to thank the public for their patience and for co-operating with officers and their partners.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire that saw residents evacuated from a flat in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.

1. Fire in Crawley: Man arrested on suspicion of arson as residents are evacuated from flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire that saw residents evacuated from a flat in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services are currently responding to a disturbance at a flat in Yew Court, Springfield Road, Crawley, which was reported shortly before 1am on Friday (March 15).

2. Fire in Crawley: Man arrested on suspicion of arson as residents are evacuated from flat

Emergency services are currently responding to a disturbance at a flat in Yew Court, Springfield Road, Crawley, which was reported shortly before 1am on Friday (March 15). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said residents have been evacuated from the building following a fire which is suspected to have been caused deliberately.

3. Fire in Crawley: Man arrested on suspicion of arson as residents are evacuated from flat

Sussex Police said residents have been evacuated from the building following a fire which is suspected to have been caused deliberately. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police added.

4. Fire in Crawley: Man arrested on suspicion of arson as residents are evacuated from flat

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police added. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page