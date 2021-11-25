Reports of a man in possession of a firearm in Cross-In Hand was in fact a hoax call, according to Sussex Police.

Armed police officers, assisted by a helicopter and the dog unit, descended on a village in East Sussex after reports of a man with a firearm on the B2102 at Cross-in-Hand, just outside Heathfield, around 10.20am on Saturday (November 20).

However, Police say there was no sign of a firearm and believed the call to be a practical joke.

Armed police officers, assisted by a helicopter and the dog unit, descended on a village in East Sussex after reports of a man with a firearm on the B2102 at Cross-in-Hand, just outside Heathfield, around 10.20am on Saturday (November 20).

"Armed officers responded to the scene and carried out an extensive area search, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and the Dog Unit, but there was no trace of the suspect," a Sussex Police spokesman said.

"This incident is being treated as a hoax call."