Firefighters use ‘two hose reels’ to extinguish vehicle fire of 'accidental ignition' in Crawley Down

Firefighters used ‘two hose reels’ to extinguish a vehicle fire of ‘accidental ignition’ in Crawley Down on Monday [April 17] evening, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said one fire engine from Turners Hill responded to the incident in Bramble Way at 9.40pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 9.40pm on Monday (17 April) we responded to a vehicle fire at Bramble Way, Crawley Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Turners Hill to the scene.

Firefighters used ‘two hose reels’ to extinguish a vehicle fire of ‘accidental ignition’ in Crawley Down on Monday [April 17] evening, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad