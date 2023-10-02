BREAKING
Five people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into money laundering and the supply of controlled drugs in East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
Officers also seized more than £300,000 in cash and a number of high-value items including a Lamborghini Urus and designer clothing.

Paul Veness, 42, of Hailsham Road, Polegate was one of five people arrested on 28 September. He was subsequently charged with the production of anabolic steroids; possession with intent to supply a controlled Class C drug; being concerned in the supply of a Class C drug; and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 30) and has been remanded into custody to next appear before the court on October 30.

Five people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into money laundering and the supply of controlled drugs in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex PoliceFive people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into money laundering and the supply of controlled drugs in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police
Four other people were also arrested on the day of action. They are:

A 39-year-old woman from Eastbourne arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of anabolic steroids; being concerned in the supply of a Class C drug; and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

A 39-year-old man from Eastbourne arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of anabolic steroids; possession with intent to supply a Class C drug; and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

A 39-year-old woman from Eastbourne arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply a Class C drug; possession of a Class B drug; and concealing / disguising / converting / transferring / removing criminal property.

Five people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into money laundering and the supply of controlled drugs in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex PoliceFive people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into money laundering and the supply of controlled drugs in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police
A 38-year-old man from Hailsham arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of anabolic steroids; possession with intent to supply a Class C drug; and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

All four have been released on conditional bail while the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple policing teams were involved in the planning and execution of the warrants, including officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit and Specialist Enforcement Unit, Digital Investigation Support Unit, Economic Crime Unit, and Community Investigations Team.

Anyone who has any information which they believe may assist with the police enquiries is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Law.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.