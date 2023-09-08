Five people arrested on suspicion of theft of high-value gold jewellery in Burgess Hill

Five people have been arrested by Sussex Police responding to a jewellery theft in Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a store in Cyprus Road around 1pm on Thursday (September 7) after a quantity of high-value gold jewellery was stolen by a group of people.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by police around 1.15pm heading towards Brighton, police added.

After a short foot chase by officers, five people – three men and two women – were detained and arrested on suspicion of theft, Sussex Police said. They remain in custody at this time, police confirmed.