Five people arrested on suspicion of theft of high-value gold jewellery in Burgess Hill
Five people have been arrested by Sussex Police responding to a jewellery theft in Burgess Hill.
Sussex Police said officers were called to a store in Cyprus Road around 1pm on Thursday (September 7) after a quantity of high-value gold jewellery was stolen by a group of people.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by police around 1.15pm heading towards Brighton, police added.
After a short foot chase by officers, five people – three men and two women – were detained and arrested on suspicion of theft, Sussex Police said. They remain in custody at this time, police confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed the theft or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 716 of 07/09.