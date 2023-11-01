BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Former East Sussex children’s holiday camp manager jailed for child sex abuse offences

A former children’s holiday camp manager in Hailsham who posed as a teenage girl online in order to groom children has been jailed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The CPS said Cameron Osman, 45, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, plus a five-year extended licence, at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, November 1.

The defendant, of Southampton, pleaded guilty to all 36 charges which included inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children (IIOC), according to the CPS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A CPS spokesperson said: “Between September 2020-July 2021 Osman posed as a teenage girl online and targeted numerous boys aged between 12-16 to groom them.

Most Popular
Cameron Osman, 45, from Southampton. Picture from the NCACameron Osman, 45, from Southampton. Picture from the NCA
Cameron Osman, 45, from Southampton. Picture from the NCA

“He supported his fake profiles with images of a teenage girl and would send victims private messages, encouraging them to talk to him via other online media platforms using a webcam and would state that his own camera was broken. Osman would then instruct victims to engage in increasingly sexual activity.

“Many children the defendant talked to believed they were having a real relationship with the online persona Osman had created.

“Until just days before his arrest in September 2021, the defendant was working in Sussex as a children’s holiday camp manager. His devices were seized by police and examination of them revealed chat logs, images and internet history linking Osman to the offences.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his arrest, whilst released on bail, Osman posed as a young adult male online and engaged in similar conversations with a further child, as well as an undercover police officer purporting to be a 14-year-old boy, resulting in his further arrest and he was remand into custody in March 2023, the CPS added.

The CPS said an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that Osman was talking to more than 300 people worldwide, 76 of which were based in the UK.

NCA operations manager Danielle Pownall said: “His offending affected dozens of children who now have to live with the consequences of his actions. I would like to commend their bravery in coming forward, which has helped put Osman behind bars.”