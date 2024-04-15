Former Emsworth GP sentenced after being found guilty of sexual assaults against three women

Former GP sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assaults against three women in Havant.

Following a trial that lasted more than three weeks at Portsmouth Crown Court, forty-seven-year-old Mohan Babu from Emsworth was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday 31 January of four offences of sexual assault against three women.

Today (Friday 12 April) he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison at the same court.

The assaults took place between September 2019 and July 2021, when Babu was working as a GP in the Havant area. The women were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.

In addition Babu was found not guilty of three offences of sexual assault against a further two women.

The case was investigated by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Marmion team, which investigates allegations of non-recent sexual abuse perpetrated within institutions or by people of prominence.

Havant District Inspector Neal Harvey said: “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that Mohan Babu’s behaviour was thoroughly inappropriate. He targeted women who were seeking medical support and were clearly vulnerable as they were seeking help from him. He assaulted them whilst undertaking medical examinations. Our thorough investigation demonstrated an utter disregard for the position of trust he was in with his patients.

“I’m pleased that this sentence will finally provide some closure to his victims. I’d like to commend their bravery for coming forward and I hope this case encourages others to speak out and seek support if they have been victims of sexual assaults..

“We take all allegations of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and have specially trained teams that can investigate these kinds of offences and provide support to victims. If you have experienced these kinds of offences, it is our promise to you that you will be heard and listened to, and your report will be believed. We are determined to put victims first and relentlessly pursue offenders, especially when investigating these kinds of cases”

We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual assault to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse.

