Former gymnastics teacher from Worthing jailed on 11 counts of sexual assault against children

A former gymnastics instructor from Worthing who ‘groomed and abused children’ has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

A former gymnastics instructor from Sussex who groomed and abused children has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Norman Hogbin, 66, of Brougham Road, Worthing, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21 after being found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault against four children by a jury following a 12-day trial at Reading Crown Court, Sussex Police have said.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Police added that he will also have an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock said: “My colleagues and I have nothing but the upmost admiration for the four women involved in this case.

"They have shown unfailing courage and incredible strength to speak about what they went through and the impact it’s had on their lives not just in court but throughout this entire investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are simply remarkable and I’m incredibly pleased that their bravery in coming forward has led to the convictions brought today. I hope this brings them the conclusion that they have needed and deserved for so many years. Abuse is abuse, no matter when it took place"